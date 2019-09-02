Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa declares Mugabe a national hero, Zimbabwe in mourning until he is buried

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has declared former President Mugabe who died on Friday morning in Singapore a National Hero.

The President also pronounced that the nation would be mourning until the burial of the late former President at a date to be advised.

President Mnangagwa made the announcements during a press briefing held at State House, Harare on Friday evening.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

Source - online

