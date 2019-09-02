Mnangagwa declares Mugabe a national hero, Zimbabwe in mourning until he is buried

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has declared former President Mugabe who died on Friday morning in Singapore a National Hero.The President also pronounced that the nation would be mourning until the burial of the late former President at a date to be advised.President Mnangagwa made the announcements during a press briefing held at State House, Harare on Friday evening.