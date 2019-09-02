Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's love-hate affair

by AFP
1 hr ago | Views
He came to power as a Mao-jacketed revolutionary, charmed the West with his policy of racial reconciliation, adopted stylish Saville Row suits and was knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

But Zimbabwean ex-president Robert Mugabe, who has died aged 95, ended his life stripped of his honorary knighthood and barred from many Western countries.

In turn, he became one of the world's most bitter critics of Western "imperialism" and of "bloody whites".

Mugabe won 1980 elections at the end of a black nationalist guerrilla war against white-minority rule in the rebel British colony of Rhodesia, and immediately called for an end to enmity between the races.

"In the early years he was something of a darling of the West because the West was so surprised that he was pursuing, at that point in time, what seemed like a policy of reconciliation," said Stephen Chan of London's School of Oriental and African Studies.

Even as thousands of suspected black dissidents were massacred in a military crackdown starting in 1982, the West turned a blind eye, said David Moore, a professor of development studies at the University of Johannesburg.

But by the late 1990s disenchantment with Mugabe's increasingly autocratic style began to grow.

Land reforms

In 2000 his supporters violently took over white-owned farms - a watershed moment in relations between the West and their protege.

The land reforms were widely condemned worldwide, with Britain's then prime minister Tony Blair describing the attacks on white farmers as "barbaric".

Mugabe hit back, calling Blair a "liar" and an "arrogant little fellow".

The insults didn't end there. He called then US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice "that girl born out of the slave ancestry" echoing "her master's voice".

As an early sign of protest, British military instructors who had been posted to the country for 22 years were pulled out in 2001.

"This was an African Cold War politician who was... left to hang out to dry when crises hit," said Moore.

Tension between Mugabe and the West escalated in 2002 when the veteran leader kicked out European Union election observers ahead of a presidential vote, which was marred by violence and condemned by the US as "fundamentally flawed".

The EU and the US imposed sanctions - including travel bans on Mugabe and his henchmen for violence, electoral fraud and undermining democracy.

Mugabe responded by telling Blair: "Keep your England and let me keep my Zimbabwe."

But there is little doubt that being prevented from making his usual shopping forays to London hurt a man who loved cricket and was something of a closet Anglophile.

"Cricket civilises people and creates good gentlemen. I want everyone to play cricket in Zimbabwe," he reportedly said.

The hatred between Mugabe and Blair became a "personal symbol of Mugabe's antagonism towards the West", suggested Chan.

Commonwealth exit

After the land invasions, Zimbabwe's economy entered a downwards spiral, with inflation reaching billions of percent before the local currency was scrapped in favour of the US dollar.

Mugabe blamed Western sanctions for the economic collapse, although they were targeted at him and his cronies personally, not at the economy.

"Why are our people being punished? It is because the imperialists want our heritage," he said.

The Commonwealth tried mediating to resolve Zimbabwe's problems in 2003 but Mugabe would have none of it, deciding to pull out of the grouping of former British colonies.

In 2008 Mugabe lost the first round of the presidential vote against his long-time rival Morgan Tsvangirai.

But Tsvangirai dropped out of the second round after a campaign of violence against his supporters and Mugabe was back in power.

After that election, the West mobilised against him, with former French president Nicholas Sarkozy saying point blank: "President Mugabe must go."

The then EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana said "the moment has arrived to put all the pressure for Mugabe to step down".

"It is well past time for Robert Mugabe to leave," said the US, through secretary of state Rice.

But Mugabe had a typical riposte: "Who said the British and the Americans should rule over others? These bloody whites. They want to poke their nose into our own affairs."

Towards the end of his era, however, a rapprochement of sorts was detected by some observers.

Mugabe in 2015 told the UN general assembly: "We invite other countries with which we may have differences of whatever nature to eschew threats, pressures and punitive actions, in favour of reconciliation, friendship and dialogue."

In turn, the EU eased some sanctions, but kept in place those imposed on Mugabe and members of his inner circle.

"Zimbabwe's broader relations with the West have also been driven by the relations between Mugabe and the UK," said Chatham House Zimbabwe analyst Knox Chitiyo.

"These have veered between confrontation, relative cordiality and pragmatic, albeit spiky, accommodation," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

40 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

1 hr ago | 433 Views

How about a SADC or AU intervention force?

1 hr ago | 211 Views

Brothers and sisters from hell

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Mnangagwa declares Mugabe a national hero, Zimbabwe in mourning until he is buried

2 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Zanu-PF youth league UK & Europe pays tribute to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

The ANC is never the same

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa ally-linked firm in BNC, Freda takeover bid

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Olonga takes 'no pleasure' from Mugabe's death

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Minister concerned about lives lost due to high healthcare charges

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Genocidal Dictator Mugabe Dies at 95

3 hrs ago | 802 Views

Robert Mugabe: The leader who shouldn't have been

3 hrs ago | 947 Views

Tendai Biti will remember Mugabe as a hero

4 hrs ago | 1764 Views

'Mugabe was a brilliant man but complex man,' says Coltart

4 hrs ago | 1281 Views

5 top rules for website images from depositphotos

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Phelekezela Mphoko mourns Robert Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Jacob Mudenda writes a letter to Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 6383 Views

Thokozani Khupe and Madhuku mourn Robert Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Mugabe was no revolutionary. He was obsessed with power and control

7 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Mnangagwa cuts WEF trip as Zanu-PF decides Mugabe fate

7 hrs ago | 2763 Views

Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of Africa

7 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Obituary: Robert Mugabe, Infallible and fallible in equal measure

8 hrs ago | 916 Views

Kenya declares Mugabe an African hero, flags to fly at half-mast

8 hrs ago | 1693 Views

'A hero to oppressed people internationally,' says Chinamasa

8 hrs ago | 2271 Views

A Hero No, A Dictator Yes!!

8 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Malema mourns 'martyr of the African revolution'

9 hrs ago | 1611 Views

Jabulani Sibanda praises Mugabe's liberation credentials

9 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral

9 hrs ago | 8446 Views

Mugabe's son tweets emojis of sorrow

9 hrs ago | 3742 Views

Challenge to UK Parliament suspension rejected

9 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

9 hrs ago | 1941 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

9 hrs ago | 5997 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

9 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

10 hrs ago | 1574 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

10 hrs ago | 4526 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

10 hrs ago | 2099 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

10 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

10 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 684 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

11 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 2467 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

11 hrs ago | 578 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

11 hrs ago | 7683 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

11 hrs ago | 821 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

11 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Robert Mugabe: A leader loved and hated in equal measure by Zimbabweans

11 hrs ago | 469 Views

Mnangagwa orders 12 ministries to craft ease of doing business roadmap before year end

12 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chiwenga undergoes poisoning operation

12 hrs ago | 4110 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days