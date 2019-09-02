Chamisa supports Mugabe on anti-gays stance

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

So @nelsonchamisa is also against the LGBTQI community? What is the international community saying about his views that he supports what Mugabe stood for with regards to homosexuality? If elected into power he will not allow same sex marriages as well? #Zimbabwe — Shakespeares' Son (@RealBeefactor) September 7, 2019

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has praised the late President Robert Mugabe over his homophobic stance that saw a number of LGBTQI activists being arrested during his 37 year reign of terror in Zimbabwe.In an interview with ZBC TV on Friday Chamisa said while he differed sharply with Mugabe on a number of issues relating to the economy demise and abuse of human rights, he agreed with the way Mugabe championed the anti-homosexual crusade because it stood for what God ordained.Chamisa said God ordained Adam and Eve and not Adam and Eve hence the Zimbabwean Constitution outlaws homosexuality.Chamisa's statements are in sharp contrast with what the late leader of the MDC Morgan Tsvangirai said during a BBC interview.Tsvangirai is not record saying he respects human rights and the LGBTQI rights are part of human rights.Social media users warned that Chamisa's statements may cost him his popularity and support from the West.