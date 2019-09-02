Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago
The former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe will be buried at the national shrine in Harare Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has said.

Communicating via micro blogging site Twitter on Saturday Mutodi said, "His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has declared former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe a National Hero. The former President will be buried at the national heroes acre at a date to be announced. President Mnangagwa has said mourning will continue until burial."


There have been reports that Mugabe said he does not want to be buried at the shrine and does not want Mnangagwa to preside over his burial because they removed him from power through a November 2017 coup.

Human Rights activist Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said, "Let Mugabe be buried there at the Heroes Acre, a place he constructed using the Gukurahundi trainers the North Koreans. It's now an infamous burial place for some known thieves and murderers in the history of Zimbabwe."



Source - Byo24News

