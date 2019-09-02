Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Zimbabwe Communist Party has announced that it will hold its inaugural congress in Bulawayo  on the 19th - 22nd December 2019.

In a statement issued by the party, delegates from outside Bulawayo  who wish to attend the congress should notify the party's secretariat to assist them to necessary logistics.

The Zimbabwe Communist Party describes itself as a Scientific Socialist party that was formed on 28th April 2017 to further the interests of the Working-Class, the Peasantry and the Revolutionary Intelligentsia of Zimbabwe.

A quotation from its constitution says:

2.1.1) As Revolutionary Nationalists, we understand the importance of National Unity regardless of ethnic origin but mindful of the diversity of the Zimbabwean people. Revolutionary Nationalism linked to Devolution of Power creates an ideological balance and a driving force for building the National Economy and for uniting the country against either economic or military aggression.

2.1.2) As Pan-Africanists we see ourselves as part of the movement which will bring economic liberation to the whole of Africa; as Communists we see that liberation in class terms, as centred around the interests of the Working-Class and Peasantry.

2.1.2) As Proletarian Internationalists we see ourselves as the Zimbabwean contingent of the world movement fighting for the global revolutionary transition from capitalism at its imperialist stage to socialism.

The Party is yet to take a resolution whether it will contest the 2023 general elections. ZCP enjoys cordial relations with the Communist parties of Swaziland and South Africa and works closely with the opposition in Botswana and Trade Unions in Zimbabwe.







