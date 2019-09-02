ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende says the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has indicated that it wants to investigate an allegation of vote-buying involving the Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo in the lupane by-election held this year.Said Hwende, "Today when I was travelling to the Airport I received a phone call from the Anti Corruption Commission they are interested in pursuing my complaint about the abuse of hospital drugs by ZANU PF and the minister of health during the lupane by-election."Commenting on the election ZESN an election monitoring body said, "The highest-profile case of vote-buying was the letter, which circulated on social media platforms where the minister of Health and Child Care was responding to a request by the ZANU PF national secretary for commissariat for assistance in the party's campaign efforts by ensuring that medicines were supplied to clinics within the constituency."