WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a woman who appears on a video that has gone viral assaulting a young woman who appears to her husband's mistress with a hammer claw.The woman is heard telling the girl that she must stop sleeping with he4r husband.During the video, another girl who appears like a daughter is invited to join the beatings.In a statement, ZRP said, "The culprits have been arrested, investigations are in progress and the due process of the law will be applied. We appreciate the co - operation from the members of the public who provided valuable infor in this case."Watch the video below: