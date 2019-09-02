News / National
WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man
The Zimbabwe Republic Police have arrested a woman who appears on a video that has gone viral assaulting a young woman who appears to her husband's mistress with a hammer claw.
The woman is heard telling the girl that she must stop sleeping with he4r husband.
During the video, another girl who appears like a daughter is invited to join the beatings.
In a statement, ZRP said, "The culprits have been arrested, investigations are in progress and the due process of the law will be applied. We appreciate the co - operation from the members of the public who provided valuable infor in this case."
@PoliceZimbabwe hero basa. pic.twitter.com/kN6ecs5vfA— FinZim (@FinancialZim) September 3, 2019
Source - Byo24News