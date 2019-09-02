Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has urged exiled former cabinet Minister Patrick Zhuwao to come back to Zimbabwe and bury his uncle the former President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe who passed away in Singapore on Friday morning.Mliswa said, "My brother Patrick, nematambudziko, you know I've always been in touch with you and have always said you've no case to answer. Where they tried to implicate you in the NSSA forensic audit, they failed. You're like your uncle when it comes to theft, it's just not in your DNA."Mliswa pledged to collect Zhuwao from the airport."I appeal that you, therefore, come home to bury your uncle. Be there to support Mkoma Leo and Family. I'll even pick you up from the airport. Even in the unlikely event you're arrested just go through it as you'll come out clean; please come home your family needs you."Zhuwao fled the country during the height of the November 2017 coup that was waged by the army to end 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's rule.