PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

by Mandla Ndlovu

A photo of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's podium being heavily guarded by state security agents has surfaced online.The photo shows agents standing on either side of the red carpet beside the podium before Mnangagwa entered to address journalists on the death of former President Robert Mugabe.The event was held at State House which is Mnangagwa's official residence.Mnanagwa has introduced new security agents who are carrying riffle briefcases whenever he is having public events.