Schools opening date clarified

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

SCHOOLS OPENING DAY

Schools are due to open on Tuesday 10 September 2019. There has been no change to that plan. Please ignore any messages to the contrary. Boarders are expected to travel to their respective schools on Monday 9 September 2019. Thank You — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) September 7, 2019

The Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services says the schools are opening on the 10th of September contrary to circulating hoax messages on social media.A message that circulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa has ordered schools to be opened on the 17th of September to honour the late Zimbabwe strongman Robert Mugabe who passed away in Singapore on Friday morning."Schools are due to open on Tuesday 10 September 2019. There has been no change to that plan. Please ignore any messages to the contrary. Boarders are expected to travel to their respective schools on Monday 9 September 2019. Thank You.” The Ministry said.Mugabe has been declared a national hero and his burial arrangements are yet to be unveiled to the public.