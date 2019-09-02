Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has called on Zimbabweans to promote sustainable waste management practices and initiatives in a bid to keep a clean environment.

Speaking at the National Environment Cleaning Day campaign at Glen View 1 Shopping Centre in Harare yesterday, VP Mohadi said promoting sustainable waste management benefited the country economically as it will "create investment opportunities in waste management projects and green jobs".

"These may include energy recovery initiatives such as biogas, and recycling, among others," he said.

"A clean environment also attracts tourists, resulting in job creation and foreign currency generation." VP Mohadi said industry should consider investing in the phasing out of the single-use plastic bags that have become a serious environmental problem.

"We need to conform to global trends of reducing plastic pollution by giving ourselves up to December 2020 to eliminate and phase out single-use plastics," he said.

"To date, over 60 countries in the world have either banned or restricted single-use plastics and over 30 of these countries are in Africa."

VP Mohadi said with over 200 000 clean-ups having been carried out across the country since the programme's launch last year, a culture of cleanliness was now guaranteed.

"Let it, therefore, be kept in mind that as a nation, we are committed to live in a clean environment," he said, before he rallied citizens to escalate the clean-up campaign. He said cleanliness needed to be synchronised with other programmes such as sport and arts.

VP Mohadi said the adoption and increased participation in the National Environment Cleaning Day programme was a step in the right direction towards curbing problems arising from poor waste management such as water-borne diseases that continue to claim lives in the country.

He said the rainy season will be coming soon, making a strong case for the nation to guard against waste accumulation in the environment to prevent the outbreaks of diseases such as typhoid, malaria, and cholera.

"We also need to ensure that we target areas that pose a higher potential for diseases outbreak in our next few monthly clean-up exercises to alleviate this challenge," VP Mohadi said.

He implored citizens, who had not started cleaning their environments, to embraced the national clean-up campaign and ensure that they did so everyday.

"May I remind the nation that the National Clean-Up Day should be part of our culture, hence I am calling all Zimbabweans to embrace it," he said.

"We need to further train ourselves in good hygienic and environmentally positive habits. The clean-up should not be a one-day affair, but a culture for everyone.

"Adoption of streets, or roads by corporates has become the most recent way of corporate social responsibility demonstrated by the private sector the world over. I appeal to the corporate world to step forward and adopt roads or portions and not only clean them up, but also green them up."

VP Mohadi applauded the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) for working with universities to come up with appropriate designs for landfills suitable for local authorities.

He urged local authorities to quickly consider the establishment of a properly lined landfill, as is the case in Kadoma and Norton.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

27 mins ago | 60 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

29 mins ago | 137 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

55 mins ago | 85 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

58 mins ago | 128 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

59 mins ago | 149 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

59 mins ago | 84 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

60 mins ago | 78 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

1 hr ago | 100 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

1 hr ago | 143 Views

The life of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 80 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

1 hr ago | 533 Views

Schools opening date clarified

1 hr ago | 792 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

1 hr ago | 139 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

2 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2667 Views

WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

4 hrs ago | 6892 Views

Chamisa supports Mugabe on anti-gays stance

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

13 hrs ago | 2083 Views

What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

13 hrs ago | 1942 Views

R G Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator, not a hero - to all dictators 'Pidigori waenda!' (Memento mori!)

14 hrs ago | 3313 Views

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

16 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

17 hrs ago | 3130 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days