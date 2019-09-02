Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

News / National

by Staff reporter

The death of former president Robert Mugabe is tragic and a huge loss to the nation, Zanu-PF secretary for Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees Douglas Mahiya has said.Mahiya said war veterans recognised him as an icon and father of the nation who made history as he led the revolution that toppled the British, a great achievement for the people of Zimbabwe.He said the nation and the continent at large lost a pan-Africanist, an icon of liberation and a leader par excellence, as Mugabe's task of leading the revolution and liberation struggle was not a walk in the park."We recognise Robert Mugabe as an icon of the nation, the father of the nation," said Mahiya."He made history when he led the guerrilla war and the armed forces of the people to success and managed to seize power from the British."War veterans would like to say may his soul rest in peace. We know that he led a revolution, which is a very difficult task. He may not have done everything as expected and we recognised his shortfalls in implementing revolutionary principles, but you achieve certain things and you fail to achieve certain things."Mugabe was respected as an African liberation hero and champion of racial reconciliation when he led a nation that had been divided by nearly a century of white colonial rule.Mahiya said although Mugabe did not do well in some areas, he was a force to reckon with because "a revolution is a process and not an event."