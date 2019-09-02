Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Mohadi has described former President Robert Mugabe as an African icon who stood by his words and mentored the current Zanu-PF leadership.

Speaking at the sidelines of the National Environment Cleaning Day campaign in Harare this morning, VP Mohadi said the former president was an African icon who stood for the emancipation of black people from colonial imperialists.

"He was one of the founders of our political party that is now left with us his lieutenants and we will always remember him," he said. "He did a good job and he mentored us and he actually stood by his word that Zimbabwe will be liberated and never be a colony again.

"There is no doubt about that, we started the struggle together, he started with the rest of colleagues that have gone before him and he has been consistent."

VP Mohadi said while President Mnangagwa had already tweeted that Mugabe had died, an official announcement would be made by the Head of State who cut short his World Economic Forum trip in South Africa after hearing the news.

"So, when he comes down this afternoon, he will be in a position to inform the nation, it is only from there that we will all be able to officialise the whole thing," he said. "As of now, it is just information that we have received."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

37 mins ago | 115 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

40 mins ago | 259 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

1 hr ago | 187 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

1 hr ago | 113 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

1 hr ago | 108 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

1 hr ago | 137 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

1 hr ago | 159 Views

The life of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

1 hr ago | 187 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Schools opening date clarified

2 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

2 hrs ago | 2808 Views

Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2805 Views

WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

3 hrs ago | 648 Views

ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

4 hrs ago | 7110 Views

Chamisa supports Mugabe on anti-gays stance

4 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

13 hrs ago | 2088 Views

What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

13 hrs ago | 1950 Views

R G Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator, not a hero - to all dictators 'Pidigori waenda!' (Memento mori!)

14 hrs ago | 3324 Views

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

16 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

17 hrs ago | 3140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days