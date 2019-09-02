Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
POLITICAL parties based in Bulawayo have expressed mixed feelings over the death of former President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe (95) died Friday at a Singapore hospital where he was being treated for an undisclosed illness since April this year.

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T said Mugabe together with the late Vice President Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo will be remembered for liberating the country from colonial rule.

"The MDC-T joins the rest of the country in mourning the late founding president. We appreciate his contribution together with the late Father Zimbabwe Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, for liberating our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May His soul rest in eternal peace," said Khaliphani Pugeni, the party's national spokesperson.

The Bulawayo provincial wing of the MDC led by Nelson Chamisa said Mugabe represented a sad chapter in Zimbabwe's history this against glowing eulogies from the party's national leadership.

"Robert Mugabe presided over the misery and impoverishment of Zimbabweans. He conspired with our erstwhile colonisers to protect himself after killing tens of thousands of our Ndebele compatriots. He awarded former Rhodesian forces a handsome pension and impoverished ZIPRA cadres by grabbing ZIPRA properties and investments. He is a sad chapter in our history," said the party's Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Swethern Chiroodza.

Zapu's wartime military wing ZIPRA Veterans Association spokesperson Bester Magwizi said while the association sympathises with the Mugabe family, ZIPRA cadres will never forgive him for ill-treating former ZIPRA cadres.

"On the issue of Gukurahundi Mugabe had so much hate of ZIPRA. He had no trust of ZIPRA cadres as ZIPRA forces was to advanced militarily and professionally. He took away ZIPRA properties and deprived them of their livelihood," said Magwizi.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

44 mins ago | 139 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

46 mins ago | 330 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

1 hr ago | 210 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

1 hr ago | 134 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

1 hr ago | 125 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

1 hr ago | 40 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

1 hr ago | 151 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

The life of Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 563 Views

Schools opening date clarified

2 hrs ago | 904 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

2 hrs ago | 2993 Views

Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2869 Views

WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

3 hrs ago | 654 Views

ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1421 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

4 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

4 hrs ago | 7219 Views

Chamisa supports Mugabe on anti-gays stance

4 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

13 hrs ago | 2090 Views

What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

14 hrs ago | 1954 Views

R G Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator, not a hero - to all dictators 'Pidigori waenda!' (Memento mori!)

14 hrs ago | 3327 Views

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

16 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

17 hrs ago | 3147 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days