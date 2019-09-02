'Mugabe played pivotal role in shaping Zimbabwe's history'

News / National

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has mourned former President Robert Mugabe saying he played a pivotal role in shaping Zimbabwe's history through his dedication to the independence and development of the country.Mugabe died yesterday morning in Singapore. He was 95.Minister Mutsvangwa said the nation was "deeply saddened" by the passing on of Mugabe, adding that no history could be written in the country without mentioning his name. "Clearly, he dedicated his life to making sure that Zimbabwe becomes independent. He was committed to the revolution right from the top and we gained our independence in 1980," she said.Minister Mutsvangwa said Mugabe played a pivotal role in economically emancipating black people by spearheading the land reform programme that was meant to correct land imbalances."The people of Zimbabwe will never forget Robert Mugabe, especially when he spearheaded the land reform, the bone of contention in the liberation struggle."We are really saddened as a country," she said. Minister Mutsvangwa said Mugabe played a fatherly figure to her during the liberation war."We did not have our parents during the liberation struggle, but he played a fatherly role which we all enjoyed. May his soul rest in peace."Mugabe was an icon of liberation and a pan-Africanist who devoted his life to the empowerment of Zimbabweans. He left an unflinching liberation legacy, which endures even as Zimbabwe mourns his demise.The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) also described Mugabe as a liberator who fought against inequalities and British colonialists.In a statement, NPRC chairperson Retired Justice Selo Nare said they had learnt of Mugabe's death "with great sadness"."The NPRC extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mugabe family, President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe for the sad, untimely departure of the liberation icon, mentor and Pan Africanist."The life of Mugabe came to epitomise the new African - who, having shrugged off the colonial yoke, would strive to ensure his country took its rightful place amongst the community of nations: firmly in charge of its own destiny," said Justice Nare.He added that his courage and commitment to reconciliation and to the Constitution were an inspiration not only to Zimbabweans, but for the whole world."We believe that his example will live on and that it will continue to inspire all Zimbabweans to achieve his vision of non-racialism, justice, human dignity and equality for all," said Justice Nare, adding that Mugabe would be remembered for extending an olive branch to his white oppressors at Independence in 1980.The Minister of Defence and War Veterans' Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri also extended heartfelt condolences to Mugabe's wife, Grace, the Mugabe family and the nation at large. She said ZDF shall forever cherish Mugabe's invaluable contribution to nation building."The Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to Mai Grace Mugabe, the Mugabe family and the nation at large following the death of Zimbabwe's founding father and former President, Robert Gabriel Mugabe in Singapore yesterday," she said."The late former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is a liberation war icon, a Pan-Africanist, who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of the indigenous majority of his people."Through his astute leadership, he successfully guided the delicate military integration process of the three former liberation war belligerents comprising two liberation forces (Zanla and Zipra) and the settler colonial army soon after the country attained independence in 1980," said Muchinguri-Kashiri.