'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE state of discipline in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is now a cause for concern, the Chief of Staff, Quartermaster Staff, Major General Paul Chima has said.

Speaking at a handover-takeover ceremony of outgoing Commander of Imbizo Barracks, Colonel Rantham Moyo and incoming Commander Colonel Cravan Nkiwane held at Bulawayo District Headquarters on Thursday, Maj Gen Chima said indiscipline in the army is "unacceptable."

"The major cases include absenteeism without leave (AWOL), stealing of army rations, illegal prospecting of minerals, assault, drunkenness, misuse of military uniform, public violence among other vices.

"It cannot be over-emphasised that discipline forms the backbone of the army and if it continues to deteriorate at the current levels, then we may cease to exist as a dependable Zimbabwe National Army," he said.

Col Nkiwane is taking over as Commander of Bulawayo District Headquarters from Col Moyo who assumed command in 2015. Maj Gen Chima said the army must serve the nation with a sense of "pride and patriotism."

"Remain disciplined and professional in discharging your duties. Let us embrace a culture of hard work so as to yield good results," he said.

Maj Gen Chima also acknowledged the army's sacrifice, loyalty and dedication to the national cause. During the ceremony, he commended the outgoing Commander, Col Moyo, for a "sterling job" and said he hoped that the incoming Commander, Col Nkiwane, would maintain the standard.

"Let me take this time to commend Col Moyo for a sterling job. I hope the same vigour and energy will be demonstrated by the incoming Commander and his team.

"Col Nkiwane, know that your promotion and appointment is based on merit taking into cognisance your illustrious career of serving in the Zimbabwe National Army since its inception," said Maj Gen Chima.

"As you assume your new office, remember your appointment is a symbol of trust and confidence the ZNA has in you. I wish you all the best as you carry forward the legacy initiated and strengthened by your predecessors."

Maj Gen Chima also urged the men and women at Headquarters Bulawayo District to continue being loyal and supportive of the incoming Commander as they were with Col Moyo.



Source - chronicle

