'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, General Philip Valerio Sibanda, has said whatever happened during former president Robert Mugabe's last days should not be used to tarnish all the good he did for the nation.

General Sibanda said this as he sent the Defence Forces' condolence message to the Mugabe family, the Zimbabwean population and the whole African continent, following the death of Mugabe yesterday morning.  

In an interview with the media at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, General Sibanda said Mugabe played his part during the liberation struggle.

"It's a very sad day indeed, for Zimbabwe Defence Forces and Zimbabwe in general. I received the news early this morning.

"He played his part in the liberation of this country and in moving this country from colonialism at Independence to where we are today.

"Whatever happened towards the end of his leadership should not be used to rubbish the good things that he did during his life," said General Sibanda.

Led by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces under an operation code named "Operation Restore Legacy", the late former president stepped down in November 2017 following pressure from different angles of society.

Events that led to his resignation started with a televised address held on November 15 from which the ZDF set in motion Operation Restore Legacy. In this address, the ZDF indicated that it was "targeting criminals around President Mugabe, who were committing crimes that were causing social and economic suffering".

Between November 15 and 20, the former president negotiated his exit from office with Roman Catholic Church cleric, Father Fidelis Mukonori, playing the intermediary role.  

On November 18, hordes of Zimbabweans from all walks of life marched from Gwanzura Stadium in Highfield, Harare, to the city centre. On the other hand, Parliament begun legal processes to impeach President Mugabe at a joint sitting of the Senate and the National Assembly held on November 21.

Before completion of this process and on the same day, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, announced President Mugabe's resignation, bringing to an end his 37 years of power.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days