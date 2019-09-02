Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FILABUSI magistrate has been arrested for allegedly embezzling court funds amounting to $431.Mzingaye Ephraim Moyo (33), who is the resident magistrate in charge of Filabusi Magistrates' Court, was not asked to plead when he appeared briefly before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira, facing a charge of criminal abuse of office.He was remanded out of custody to September 17 on $300 bail.Mr Dzira granted Moyo bail on condition that he reports every Friday at Filabusi Police Station, does not go to Filabusi Magistrates' Court, surrenders his passport and does not interfere with State witnesses. The State did not oppose bail.Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Moyo received $431 from the clerk of court and converted the money to his own use instead of depositing it into the court's account."Between 19-24 August, Moyo, who is the resident magistrate in charge of Filabusi Magistrate's Court, received $431 being judicial fines, court fees and Z69 (j) funds from the clerk of court and signed for the money. Instead of depositing the money into the court's and administration account, he converted the money into his own use."He later transferred an equivalent amount of $431 from his personal account into the court's and administration account which is contrary to his duties as a public officer. The offence was discovered on September 3 and the matter was reported to the police resulting in his arrest," she said.Moyo is being represented by Mr Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners Legal Practitioners.