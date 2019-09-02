Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

by Staff reporter
5 secs ago | Views
Ram Ottapathu, founder of leading Southern African retailer Choppies, is back after being suspended as CEO four months ago.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Choppies shareholders has ousted the existing board that had decided to suspend Mr Ottapathu after he had made some suggestions as to changes to the board and structural adjustments to the company. A new board has been put in place.

At the EGM of shareholders of the Botswana and JSE-listed retailer held on 4 September 2019, the vote went against the existing board in favour of Mr Ottapathu.

An elated Mr Ottapathu said: "I am happy to have the support of the majority of shareholders.

"Now that we have full alignment between the board and executives, work will start immediately to implement our plans to bring stability to this company.

"I remain committed to getting the business back to where it should be for the benefit of all stakeholders, including the shareholders, staff, creditors and the business community in all the countries where the business operates."

A resolution to adjourn the EGM was proposed by the board but was not passed.

The EGM thus proceeded, and it was resolved to re-appoint Mr Farouk Ismail and Mr Ottapathu; while Mr Tom Pritchard and Ms Carol Jean Haward were appointed as new members of the board.

The shareholders rejected resolutions to re-appoint Mr Wilfred Mpai; Ms Dorcas Kgosietsile; Mr Ronald Tamale; Mr Hein Stander; Mr Kenny Nwosu; and Mr Oabona Michael Kgengwenyane.

During the EGM, the chairman of the board, His Excellency Festus Mogae, tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

2 mins ago | 4 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

3 mins ago | 6 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

4 mins ago | 5 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

5 mins ago | 8 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

10 mins ago | 6 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

11 mins ago | 7 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

12 mins ago | 12 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

14 mins ago | 1 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

19 mins ago | 36 Views

The life of Mugabe

19 mins ago | 34 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

20 mins ago | 21 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

21 mins ago | 34 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

22 mins ago | 33 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

22 mins ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

23 mins ago | 11 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

25 mins ago | 23 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

25 mins ago | 36 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

25 mins ago | 169 Views

Schools opening date clarified

26 mins ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

29 mins ago | 44 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

35 mins ago | 48 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

46 mins ago | 1107 Views

Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

1 hr ago | 1610 Views

WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

2 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

3 hrs ago | 5520 Views

Chamisa supports Mugabe on anti-gays stance

3 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

12 hrs ago | 2050 Views

What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

12 hrs ago | 1895 Views

R G Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator, not a hero - to all dictators 'Pidigori waenda!' (Memento mori!)

13 hrs ago | 3237 Views

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

15 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

16 hrs ago | 3078 Views

Mugabe's love-hate affair

16 hrs ago | 3036 Views

How about a SADC or AU intervention force?

16 hrs ago | 1783 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days