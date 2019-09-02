Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

by ZimLive
12 secs ago | Views
Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu accused deputy information minister Energy Mutodi of stoking tribal hatred in Zimbabwe after appearing to suggest Ndebeles are South Africans.

Mutodi was earlier this week forced to delete a video in which critics said he made comments questioning the nationhood of the minority Ndebele people from western Zimbabwe.

"You will find that here in Zimbabwe, if you didn't know, just about 1836 we accommodated thousands of South Africans who came into Zimbabwe fleeing from (King) Shaka, and they were being led by Mzilikazi," Mutodi said in the video, which he later withdrew saying he had been "misunderstood".

Mpofu, speaking at a Zanu-PF event in Bulawayo to review the indigenisation and economic empowerment policy, said Mutodi's utterances were "unacceptable".

Said Mpofu: "There are certain statements by certain leaders which are unacceptable to the party. There was a recent statement where somebody was saying there are three million South Africans in Zimbabwe.

"That's a totally unacceptable, misdirected statement which is not from Zanu-PF. You see what's happening in South Africa (xenophobia), it's because of such reckless statements."

Mutodi deleted his video, insisting that he had been misunderstood. The comments had been made in the ongoing anti-foreigner attacks in South Africa.

"My tweet saying about three million Zimbabweans were of South African descent has riled some Zimbabweans. The tweet has been misunderstood, giving political capital to the opposition. I wish to withdraw the tweet and unreservedly issue my apologies to whoever was affected," Mutodi tweeted on Wednesday.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

26 mins ago | 32 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

29 mins ago | 39 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

30 mins ago | 54 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

30 mins ago | 26 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

31 mins ago | 33 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

32 mins ago | 45 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

32 mins ago | 25 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

33 mins ago | 31 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

35 mins ago | 38 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

36 mins ago | 18 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

36 mins ago | 16 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

37 mins ago | 17 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

38 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

38 mins ago | 40 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

39 mins ago | 27 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

39 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

40 mins ago | 23 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

40 mins ago | 9 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

41 mins ago | 12 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

45 mins ago | 88 Views

The life of Mugabe

46 mins ago | 69 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

46 mins ago | 50 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

47 mins ago | 70 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

48 mins ago | 68 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

48 mins ago | 108 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

49 mins ago | 39 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

49 mins ago | 21 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

51 mins ago | 40 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

51 mins ago | 66 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

52 mins ago | 355 Views

Schools opening date clarified

52 mins ago | 502 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

53 mins ago | 54 Views

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

55 mins ago | 89 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

1 hr ago | 81 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

1 hr ago | 1751 Views

Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2165 Views

WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

3 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

3 hrs ago | 6251 Views

Chamisa supports Mugabe on anti-gays stance

4 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

13 hrs ago | 2066 Views

What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

13 hrs ago | 1920 Views

R G Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator, not a hero - to all dictators 'Pidigori waenda!' (Memento mori!)

13 hrs ago | 3283 Views

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

15 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

16 hrs ago | 3101 Views

Mugabe's love-hate affair

16 hrs ago | 3082 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days