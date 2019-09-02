News / National
WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy
26 secs ago | Views
Opposition MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa says even though he had differences with former President Robert Mugabe on some issues, the country's late founding father deserves honour for his contribution to Zimbabwe's nationhood.
In an interview, Chamisa emphasised that the liberation icon should be recognised for his principles on such issues as education and homosexuality.
In an interview, Chamisa emphasised that the liberation icon should be recognised for his principles on such issues as education and homosexuality.
Source - zbc