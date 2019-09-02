Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa 2023 victory inevitable, says Hungwe

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
While the country continues on its economic freefall, plunging the majority of Zimbabweans into extreme poverty with all fingers now pointing at Zanu-PF, politburo member Josaya Hungwe has said President Mnangagwa's victory in the 2023 harmonised elections is inevitable.

Speaking during a recent Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial coordinating committee meeting (PCC) at Victoria Jnr High School, Hungwe spoke emotionally about President Mnangagwa's 2023 re-election campaign.

He implored members of the ruling party that they should always work with the 2023 elections in their mind.

"I have been in politics for long now and I no longer feel the zeal to lead people. My only goal is to make sure that President Mnangagwa wins in 2023. It is not a matter of if but when because it is inevitable. Once I see that President Mnangagwa has won, my political journey will be over and I will be ready to die.

"I want all our members to do everything with 2023 in mind. We have an election in 2023 and that is my focus. Campaigning should start now," said Hungwe.

Hungwe said the current victory from by-elections shows that people still have faith in President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.

"We are winning in all the by-elections and this goes to show that the people have faith in the leadership of President Mnangagwa. The people know who is responsible for their suffering and they have shut them out.

"Those who think they can derail progress in this country are up for a rude awakening. President Mnangagwa will have put things back in order by the time we go for elections so the opposition will be rendered useless," said Hungwe.

Zanu-PF has dominated in all the by-elections conducted so far and Masvingo provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira has promised to retain the Zaka East parliamentary seat in a by-election slated for 21 September.

"Zaka East is our home. The people there know that President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF have their best interests at heart. In 2008, we lost all other constituencies in Zaka but Zaka East did not disappoint.

"We are going into this by-election to win and nothing else. We have already promised the President that we are bringing the seat back and that is what we will do.

"We had our primaries and our candidate is Clemence Chiduwa," said Chadzamira.

Zanu-PF has already started campaigns in Zaka East with national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri expected to address a rally this Saturday.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What happens to Grace now that Robert Mugabe is gone?

4 mins ago | 3 Views

The land developer short-changed the people

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Who owns Papa's land?

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Celebrated heroism in Mugabe is a joke

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Respect foe dead Mugabe is no excuse for riding roughshod over his victims and truth – he was a dictator

7 mins ago | 7 Views

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

10 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

10 hrs ago | 7731 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

11 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

11 hrs ago | 2218 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

11 hrs ago | 3279 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

11 hrs ago | 1614 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

11 hrs ago | 1976 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

11 hrs ago | 753 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

11 hrs ago | 628 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

11 hrs ago | 948 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

11 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

11 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

11 hrs ago | 2110 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

11 hrs ago | 497 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

11 hrs ago | 848 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

11 hrs ago | 1658 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

11 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

11 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

11 hrs ago | 933 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

11 hrs ago | 546 Views

The life of Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

11 hrs ago | 364 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

11 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

11 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

11 hrs ago | 123 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 1078 Views

Schools opening date clarified

11 hrs ago | 5443 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

11 hrs ago | 233 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

11 hrs ago | 17758 Views

Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 6911 Views

WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

12 hrs ago | 950 Views

ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

13 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

13 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

14 hrs ago | 12148 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days