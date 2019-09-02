Mnangagwa 2023 victory inevitable, says Hungwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

While the country continues on its economic freefall, plunging the majority of Zimbabweans into extreme poverty with all fingers now pointing at Zanu-PF, politburo member Josaya Hungwe has said President Mnangagwa's victory in the 2023 harmonised elections is inevitable.Speaking during a recent Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial coordinating committee meeting (PCC) at Victoria Jnr High School, Hungwe spoke emotionally about President Mnangagwa's 2023 re-election campaign.He implored members of the ruling party that they should always work with the 2023 elections in their mind."I have been in politics for long now and I no longer feel the zeal to lead people. My only goal is to make sure that President Mnangagwa wins in 2023. It is not a matter of if but when because it is inevitable. Once I see that President Mnangagwa has won, my political journey will be over and I will be ready to die."I want all our members to do everything with 2023 in mind. We have an election in 2023 and that is my focus. Campaigning should start now," said Hungwe.Hungwe said the current victory from by-elections shows that people still have faith in President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF."We are winning in all the by-elections and this goes to show that the people have faith in the leadership of President Mnangagwa. The people know who is responsible for their suffering and they have shut them out."Those who think they can derail progress in this country are up for a rude awakening. President Mnangagwa will have put things back in order by the time we go for elections so the opposition will be rendered useless," said Hungwe.Zanu-PF has dominated in all the by-elections conducted so far and Masvingo provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira has promised to retain the Zaka East parliamentary seat in a by-election slated for 21 September."Zaka East is our home. The people there know that President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF have their best interests at heart. In 2008, we lost all other constituencies in Zaka but Zaka East did not disappoint."We are going into this by-election to win and nothing else. We have already promised the President that we are bringing the seat back and that is what we will do."We had our primaries and our candidate is Clemence Chiduwa," said Chadzamira.Zanu-PF has already started campaigns in Zaka East with national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri expected to address a rally this Saturday.