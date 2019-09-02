Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's loyalists will not get a chance to bury him

by Staff reporter
by Staff reporter
Dozens of Robert Mugabe's loyalists who were with him right until the end will not get a chance to bury him, after being scattered by Zimbabwe's new rulers who are pursuing them with criminal charges.

A spokesman for Zanu-PF, Simon Khaya Moyo, said a Heroes Acre burial was inevitable for Mugabe unless his family decided otherwise.

Saviour Kasukuwere, a minister in Mugabe's last Cabinet, has flown to Singapore to pay his last respects. He is unable to go to Zimbabwe where Mnangagwa's government wants to put him in jail over alleged corruption while he was local government minister.

Walter Mzembi, who was Mugabe's tourism minister and is now banished to exile, told ZimLive: "The irony and hypocrisy of Mugabe's death is that his detractors, betrayers and enemies are crying more than the bereaved. The loyalists have been stampeded and drowned out, so we are mourning him in silence and reflecting deeply on his legacy."

It is a view echoed by Tendai Biti, the MDC's deputy president.

"I've seen Emmerson Mnangagwa issuing a tweet mourning Robert Mugabe," Biti told the BBC on Friday.

"I don't think he's in a position to do so because if there's anything that killed Robert Mugabe, apart from old age, it's the coup of November 2017, and most importantly the betrayal by men and women that he had raised as his own children, in particular Emmerson Mnangagwa himself."

Mnangagwa, in a late night address to the nation on Friday, declared several days of mourning until Mugabe is laid to rest.

A private jet is set to fly the former president's body from Singapore within days. Several world leaders are expected at the funeral which could take at least a week to plan.

Source - zimlive

