Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kambara is prohibited to carry out his duties as councillor for now

by Staff reporter
38 secs ago | Views
The Bulawayo Town Clerk has written to deposed Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami advising him is Prohibited to carry out his duties as a councillor until the appeal is finalised.
Kambarami has approached the Supreme Court challenging the nullification of his election by the High Court.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa, last week nullified Kambarami's election as councillor for Ward 3 and the city's Deputy Mayor following an application by 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust.

Justice Mabhikwa ruled that the election of Kambarami was in violation of section 119 (2) (e) of the Electoral Act following his theft conviction.

Kambarami was in July last year convicted of theft by Bulawayo provincial magistrate, Ms Sharon Rosemani, under case number CRB 1981/18.

He was fined $80 or 18 days in prison for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he had hired to work at his offices.


Below are the letters:


Letter from lawyers






Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's nephew pained by the loss

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Mugabe's relatives divided over the location and nature of the funeral

11 mins ago | 26 Views

Mugabe's loyalists will not get a chance to bury him

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Mugabe family bans Matemadanda, Muchinguri from funeral

20 mins ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 victory inevitable, says Hungwe

25 mins ago | 34 Views

What happens to Grace now that Robert Mugabe is gone?

28 mins ago | 141 Views

The land developer short-changed the people

30 mins ago | 40 Views

Who owns Papa's land?

30 mins ago | 47 Views

Celebrated heroism in Mugabe is a joke

31 mins ago | 42 Views

Respect foe dead Mugabe is no excuse for riding roughshod over his victims and truth – he was a dictator

32 mins ago | 33 Views

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

11 hrs ago | 3083 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

11 hrs ago | 7929 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

11 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

11 hrs ago | 2264 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

11 hrs ago | 3358 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

11 hrs ago | 1649 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

11 hrs ago | 2008 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

11 hrs ago | 774 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

11 hrs ago | 648 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

11 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

11 hrs ago | 406 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

11 hrs ago | 2154 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

11 hrs ago | 513 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 300 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

11 hrs ago | 865 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

11 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

11 hrs ago | 1693 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

11 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

11 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

11 hrs ago | 964 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

11 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

11 hrs ago | 552 Views

The life of Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

11 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

11 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

11 hrs ago | 125 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Schools opening date clarified

11 hrs ago | 5534 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

11 hrs ago | 238 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 158 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

12 hrs ago | 18509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days