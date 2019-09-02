Kambara is prohibited to carry out his duties as councillor for now

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo Town Clerk has written to deposed Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Tinashe Kambarami advising him is Prohibited to carry out his duties as a councillor until the appeal is finalised.Kambarami has approached the Supreme Court challenging the nullification of his election by the High Court.Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa, last week nullified Kambarami's election as councillor for Ward 3 and the city's Deputy Mayor following an application by 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement Trust.Justice Mabhikwa ruled that the election of Kambarami was in violation of section 119 (2) (e) of the Electoral Act following his theft conviction.Kambarami was in July last year convicted of theft by Bulawayo provincial magistrate, Ms Sharon Rosemani, under case number CRB 1981/18.He was fined $80 or 18 days in prison for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he had hired to work at his offices.Below are the letters:Letter from lawyers