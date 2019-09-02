News / National WATCH: LIVE Umcimbi WaBantu @ Bulawayo Large City Hall Car Park by Staff reporter 2 hrs ago | Views Umcimbi WaBantu , 7 September 2019 Bulawayo Large City Hall Car Park<br> Source - social media,umcimbi,wabantu More on: #Umcimbi_WaBantu, #Bulawayo, #City_hall Comments Shipping goods to zimbabwe from uk - best prices Shipping goods to zimbabwe from uk - best prices Cowdray park stands behind old police station near fly over 200sqmtrs for 3,5us Cowdray park stands behind old police station near fly over 200sqmtrs for 3,5us Parklands corner stand Parklands corner stand Solar lighting kits all brands (gd design, digimak, ecco, gd plus) Solar lighting kits all brands (gd design, digimak, ecco, gd plus) 3bedroomed all ensuite corner stand lounge and kitchen price us$120k 3bedroomed all ensuite corner stand lounge and kitchen price us$120k Home care-service Home care-service Cowdray park 4roomed near tm Cowdray park 4roomed near tm Recent imported cars - stock clearance Recent imported cars - stock clearance