Tshinga Dube spearheading search for foreign coach

News / National

by Staff reporter

LONG time Highlanders benefactor Tshinga Dube is reportedly spearheading the search for a foreign coach to take over the team in preparation for a new season in 2020.Dube, whose love for Bosso is unbridled, having assisted the club countless times in the past, is the same man who ‘negotiated the deal' that brought Dutch coach Erol Akbay to the Bulawayo giants in 2016.Akbay left in a huff two seasons later and returned to his native Netherlands only to make a return to Zimbabwe to take over Ngezi Platinum at the beginning of the current Castle Lager Premiership season."The decision to bring on board a foreign coach was made when Madinda Ndlovu left for Botswana in July and Tshinga Dube pledged to use his contacts in Eastern Europe to find a coach from that side who will take over the team next season," a source close to the developments told B-Metro Sport.Our sister paper the Chronicle also reported during the week, quoting sources, that a foreign coach would replace Mandla Mpofu as Highlanders head coach.The trio of Mpofu and his assistants, Bekithemba Ndlovu and Tembo Chuma, who had been given an ultimatum to garner six points from three matches, appear to have been thrown a lifeline as the club bosses now want them to make sure that Bosso finish the season in a respectable position.The jostling for the Highlanders' coaching job by local coaches could, at the end of the day, prove to be a waste of time if club benefactor Dube succeeds in luring a foreign coach to take over the black and white army.Names that had been thrown around to take over Bosso from a pool of local coaches are Philani "Beefy" Ncube, Philani Mabhena, Amini Soma-Phiri and Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe 'Kwinji 15' Sibanda.Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube could not be reached for comment.