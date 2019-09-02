Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshinga Dube spearheading search for foreign coach

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LONG time Highlanders benefactor Tshinga Dube is reportedly spearheading the search for a foreign coach to take over the team in preparation for a new season in 2020.

Dube, whose love for Bosso is unbridled, having assisted the club countless times in the past, is the same man who ‘negotiated the deal' that brought Dutch coach Erol Akbay to the Bulawayo giants in 2016.

Akbay left in a huff two seasons later and returned to his native Netherlands only to make a return to Zimbabwe to take over Ngezi Platinum at the beginning of the current Castle Lager Premiership season.

"The decision to bring on board a foreign coach was made when Madinda Ndlovu left for Botswana in July and Tshinga Dube pledged to use his contacts in Eastern Europe to find a coach from that side who will take over the team next season," a source close to the developments told B-Metro Sport.

Our sister paper the Chronicle also reported during the week, quoting sources, that a foreign coach would replace Mandla Mpofu as Highlanders head coach.

The trio of Mpofu and his assistants, Bekithemba Ndlovu and Tembo Chuma, who had been given an ultimatum to garner six points from three matches, appear to have been thrown a lifeline as the club bosses now want them to make sure that Bosso finish the season in a respectable position.

The jostling for the Highlanders' coaching job by local coaches could, at the end of the day, prove to be a waste of time if club benefactor Dube succeeds in luring a foreign coach to take over the black and white army.

Names that had been thrown around to take over Bosso from a pool of local coaches are Philani "Beefy" Ncube, Philani Mabhena, Amini Soma-Phiri and Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe 'Kwinji 15' Sibanda.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube could not be reached for comment.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man finds wife pants down, kills lover

1 hr ago | 453 Views

Top referee Brighton Mudzamiri drags RG's office to high court over passport

1 hr ago | 133 Views

WATCH: LIVE Umcimbi WaBantu @ Bulawayo Large City Hall Car Park

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Robert Mugabe a hero and a true patriot

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mugabe just fell short of his goals

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mugabe died before testifying on Gukurahundi genocide

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

'Kambara prohibited from carrying out duties as councillor'

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Mugabe's nephew pained by the loss

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mugabe's relatives divided over the location and nature of the funeral

4 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mugabe's loyalists will not get a chance to bury him

4 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mugabe family bans Matemadanda, Muchinguri from funeral

4 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 victory inevitable, says Hungwe

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

What happens to Grace now that Robert Mugabe is gone?

4 hrs ago | 1134 Views

The land developer short-changed the people

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Who owns Papa's land?

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Celebrated heroism in Mugabe is a joke

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Respect foe dead Mugabe is no excuse for riding roughshod over his victims and truth – he was a dictator

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

14 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

14 hrs ago | 8451 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

14 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

14 hrs ago | 2355 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

14 hrs ago | 3501 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

14 hrs ago | 1698 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

14 hrs ago | 2104 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

14 hrs ago | 819 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

14 hrs ago | 685 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

14 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

14 hrs ago | 473 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

14 hrs ago | 419 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

14 hrs ago | 2344 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

14 hrs ago | 547 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 321 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

14 hrs ago | 933 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

15 hrs ago | 217 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

15 hrs ago | 1829 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

15 hrs ago | 597 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

15 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

15 hrs ago | 1118 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

15 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

15 hrs ago | 178 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

15 hrs ago | 589 Views

The life of Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 321 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 223 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

15 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

15 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

15 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

15 hrs ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days