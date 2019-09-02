Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man finds wife pants down, kills lover

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A man from Silobela could not control his anger and beat to death a man he caught in the act with his wife in his bedroom.

Mdutsha Moyo of Village Dhegu in Silobela died upon admission to Dambridge Clinic after being bashed by an incensed Shine Sibanda.

The matter came to light when Sibanda appeared before a Kwekwe magistrate facing a murder charge.

According to the charge sheet, on 30 August around 10 pm, Sibanda returned from his errands and headed straight for his bedroom.

Sibanda, however, got the shock of his life upon opening the door without knocking when he found his wife of more than two decades, undressed while in the act with the now deceased.

Sibanda would have none of it and went outside where he armed himself with a log.

Sensing danger the wife, Siphilisiwe Sibanda, made good her escape while in her birthday suit, leaving Moyo at the mercy of the furious Sibanda.

Moyo received a thorough hiding from Sibanda who according to the papers was using clenched fists and the log.

Moyo was picked up by his mother Janet Matanhike who ferried him to Dambridge Clinic where he was pronounced dead upon admission.

Source - bmetro

