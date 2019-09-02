Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mugabe did not vote for Nelson Chamisa'

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 mins ago
Late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe never voted for Nelson Chamisa in the last elections, the Director-General in the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation Isaac Moyo has said.

Speaking during an extensive interview with the State-Owned Sunday Mail, Moyo said he met with the former President soon after he announced his decision to support Chamisa and they had a lengthy discussion.

"I remember when I first went to see him after his press conference, where he announced he was going to vote for Chamisa. We really had an exchange that day, but what then emerged was that he said despite having threatened to vote for Chamisa, he actually did not vote for Chamisa and I was told on how on the eve of the elections, he had agonised, he could not sleep. According to the former First Lady, he had woken up around 2am somewhere and he said he could not sleep and the idea that he would go and vote for Chamisa was rebuffed, he could not do that." Moyo said during the interview.

He added that Mugabe was advised by his wife 5that he must vote for people that he worked with during his lifetime in politics.

"And the former First Lady said she then encouraged him to follow his real wishes and to vote for comrades he has always been with and not to worry about the small matters between them, and so the former First Lady, with the concurrence of Mugabe himself, said he had not voted for MDC, but he had voted correctly, I found that fun and I enjoyed the story." He further said.

Mugabe's body is yet to be brought back to the country for burial.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days