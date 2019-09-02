Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

News / National

by Staff reporter

SCHOOLS will open for the third term on Tuesday as scheduled, an official has said.Yesterday, there were social media reports that school opening has been moved to next week to pave way for the mourning of former President Robert Mugabe who died on Friday.However, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Prof Paul Mavima told Sunday News that the school calendar has not changed and the third term will start as scheduled on Tuesday."The death of the former President has not affected the opening of school. The schools are still opening Tuesday this week as planned so social media posts should be ignored," he said.The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting, in a tweet, also said schools are opening at scheduled."Schools are due to open on Tuesday 10 September 2019. There has been no change to that plan. Please ignore any messages to the contrary. Borders are expected to travel to their respective schools on Monday 9 September 2019."Some people have been using social media, of late, to peddle lies but Government has warned against people believing what they read on social media platforms from unauthoritative sources.