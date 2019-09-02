Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
FORMER Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Chief of Staff Major-General Trust Mugoba, who died in Harare on Friday, has been declared a national hero.

He was 60. Vice-President Kembo Mohadi made the announcement at the family home in the capital yesterday.

"We got a request from the Commander (Zimbabwe) Defence Forces and the Generals, requesting that Major-General Mugoba be declared a national hero and it was unanimously agreed that he be conferred the national hero status.

"So we have been sent by President Mnangagwa to come and tell the Mugoba family that Major-General Mugoba — the one that is no more, the one that is departed — has been declared a national hero, so from now onwards, Government will take over everything happening here through the Ministry of Defence; Home Affairs and other departments," he said.

In an interview yesterday, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the country had lost a selfless cadre who liberated the country as well as defended its sovereignty.

"We have lost a national hero, especially if we look at the journey that he walked from liberating the country from colonial rule and defending the independence of the country. He fought the harsh, brutal colonial system which sought to oppress the black majority. He fought for democracy, the black person's dignity and rights.

"Together with his peers, they sacrificed their lives to liberate the black masses that were under colonial rule.  I worked with him in Mozambique at Chimoio until he went to Tanzania for training, sacrificing a lot in his life.  Even after Independence, he continued to defend the sovereignty of the country so that we have peace and carry out any developmental projects that we may have."

Major-General Mugoba's professionalism and achievements, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said, were also celebrated across the continent as evidenced by his appointment as Chief of Staff in the office of the (AU) Commissioner for Peace and Security in Africa. She said the Zimbabwe Defence Forces was "very proud of his accomplishments".

Major-General Mugoba, whose nom de guerre was Joseph Zulu, was born on 2 November 1959 in Magwazi Kraal (Maranda Tribal Trust) in the Midlands province. He did his Grade One and Two at Chipinda Primary School in Mberengwa from 1966 to 1967.

He moved to Rambakuriwa Primary School in Chivhu, where he did his Grade Three to Five from 1968 to 1970, after his father bought a farm in the area. He went back to Mberengwa, where he completed his primary education at Chabwira Primary School.

Upon completing his primary education, he went to Chegato Secondary School in Mberengwa. He joined the liberation struggle when he was studying for his Ordinary Level in 1977. He got his basic training at Takawira Training Camp and in August 1977 he was posted to Chimoio headquarters, where he was employed as a medic.

In 1978 he went to Nachingwea, Tanzania, for further training, after which he was appointed as an instructor at the same camp due to his dedication to duty.

After Independence, he held various positions until he was promoted to the rank of Major-General in 2007.

He was later appointed Chief of Staff (Administration and Quartermaster staff) in 2008. In January 2015, he was appointed Chief of Staff (General Staff) and it was during this time he was appointed General Officer commanding Sadc Special Forces exercise, which was held in Kariba.

In October of the same year, he led Exercise Amani Africa 2, which involved the whole African continent. In 2017, he was seconded to the African Union headquarters as the Chief of Staff Africa Standby Force in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, a post he held until his death.

He is survived by his wife, Peddie Mugoba (nee Nhongo), and nine children.

Major-Gen Mugoba's body departs for Featherstone today at 3pm.

On Monday, it will leave the Wiltshire family farm for One Commando Barracks in Harare, before a military parade is held at Parachute Regiment the following day.

He will be buried at the National Heroes' Acre on Wednesday.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

1 min ago | 0 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

1 min ago | 0 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Goblins on the prowl

6 mins ago | 4 Views

The method behind the protest madness

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

12 mins ago | 23 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

33 mins ago | 119 Views

'Mugabe did not vote for Nelson Chamisa'

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Man finds wife pants down, kills lover

9 hrs ago | 5097 Views

Tshinga Dube spearheading search for foreign coach

9 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Top referee Brighton Mudzamiri drags RG's office to high court over passport

9 hrs ago | 1447 Views

WATCH: LIVE Umcimbi WaBantu @ Bulawayo Large City Hall Car Park

10 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Robert Mugabe a hero and a true patriot

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mugabe just fell short of his goals

10 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mugabe died before testifying on Gukurahundi genocide

11 hrs ago | 1250 Views

'Kambara prohibited from carrying out duties as councillor'

11 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mugabe's nephew pained by the loss

11 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mugabe's relatives divided over the location and nature of the funeral

11 hrs ago | 4648 Views

Mugabe's loyalists will not get a chance to bury him

11 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Mugabe family bans Matemadanda, Muchinguri from funeral

12 hrs ago | 4476 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 victory inevitable, says Hungwe

12 hrs ago | 1161 Views

What happens to Grace now that Robert Mugabe is gone?

12 hrs ago | 2543 Views

The land developer short-changed the people

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Who owns Papa's land?

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Celebrated heroism in Mugabe is a joke

12 hrs ago | 274 Views

Respect foe dead Mugabe is no excuse for riding roughshod over his victims and truth – he was a dictator

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

22 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

22 hrs ago | 9123 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

22 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

22 hrs ago | 2462 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

22 hrs ago | 3662 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

22 hrs ago | 1752 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

22 hrs ago | 2212 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

22 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

22 hrs ago | 771 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

22 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

22 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

22 hrs ago | 2799 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days