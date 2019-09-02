Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Robert Mugabe's body is expected home on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, said the former President was expected to be buried on Sunday at the National Heroes Acre.

He said contrary to reports in some sections of the media, there was never any differences of opinion between Government and family on where the former President would be buried.

"It is the time line that we are working with, but subject to confirmation with the leadership. The major decisions will be taken tomorrow in the context of the proposed programme," said Charamba.

The body of the founding President of Zimbabwe is expected to be received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Mugabe and Marufu family members and chiefs from Zvimba.

Upon its arrival, the body is expected to be taken to Mugabe's rural home in Zvimba.

While a proper funeral programme is yet to be announced, provisional plans are that the former President's body would be placed in the giant National Sports Stadium, where mourners from all the country's provinces would have the opportunity to pay their last respects.

Government's Chief of Protocol, Mr Munyaradzi Kajese, is today expected to convene a meeting of Government officials that will work out a comprehensive draft programme for the funeral.

A team of Government officials, the Mugabe and Marufu family members and Zanu-PF party representatives is to travel to Singapore today or tomorrow to assist the wife of the former President, Mrs Grace Mugabe, in repatriating the body.

Emerging from a meeting with traditional leaders from the Gushungo clan in Zvimba yesterday, family spokesperson Mr Leo Mugabe told the media that it was befitting to include chiefs in preparations for Mugabe's burial, since he was a chief in the Gushungo clan.

"Overall, the people who will make decisions will be the Zvimba chiefs who are gathered now (yesterday)."

He denied media reports that the former President had refused to be interred at the National Heroes Acre.

"I saw the WhatsApp message to that effect, but we don't know where the information originated from. I know there are people who create these stories so that they make comments for themselves, but that is not the official position of the family," said Mr Mugabe, who is a nephew to the former President.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

47 secs ago | 0 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

1 min ago | 0 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

2 mins ago | 0 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Goblins on the prowl

6 mins ago | 4 Views

The method behind the protest madness

6 mins ago | 1 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

12 mins ago | 23 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

33 mins ago | 119 Views

'Mugabe did not vote for Nelson Chamisa'

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Man finds wife pants down, kills lover

9 hrs ago | 5097 Views

Tshinga Dube spearheading search for foreign coach

9 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Top referee Brighton Mudzamiri drags RG's office to high court over passport

9 hrs ago | 1447 Views

WATCH: LIVE Umcimbi WaBantu @ Bulawayo Large City Hall Car Park

10 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Robert Mugabe a hero and a true patriot

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mugabe just fell short of his goals

10 hrs ago | 893 Views

Mugabe died before testifying on Gukurahundi genocide

11 hrs ago | 1250 Views

'Kambara prohibited from carrying out duties as councillor'

11 hrs ago | 873 Views

Mugabe's nephew pained by the loss

11 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Mugabe's relatives divided over the location and nature of the funeral

11 hrs ago | 4648 Views

Mugabe's loyalists will not get a chance to bury him

11 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Mugabe family bans Matemadanda, Muchinguri from funeral

12 hrs ago | 4477 Views

Mnangagwa 2023 victory inevitable, says Hungwe

12 hrs ago | 1161 Views

What happens to Grace now that Robert Mugabe is gone?

12 hrs ago | 2543 Views

The land developer short-changed the people

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Who owns Papa's land?

12 hrs ago | 345 Views

Celebrated heroism in Mugabe is a joke

12 hrs ago | 274 Views

Respect foe dead Mugabe is no excuse for riding roughshod over his victims and truth – he was a dictator

12 hrs ago | 268 Views

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

22 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

22 hrs ago | 9123 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

22 hrs ago | 1916 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

22 hrs ago | 2462 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

22 hrs ago | 3662 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

22 hrs ago | 1752 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

22 hrs ago | 2213 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

22 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

22 hrs ago | 771 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

22 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

22 hrs ago | 514 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

22 hrs ago | 2799 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days