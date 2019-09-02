Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF MP releases album

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VETERAN broadcaster and Bulilima West legislator Dingumuzi Phuti has released an album titled Mpfula Webhundu, which commemorates culture and also calls for the reinstatement of Kalanga chiefs who were demoted by the colonial regimes in favour of the Nguni.

The eight-track album would have its first launch in South Africa during the Kalanga Festival to be held next Sunday, while the second launch is slated for ZBC's Mbare studios in Harare.

Phuti worked as a broadcaster at ZBC.

"The album carries a message about culture, our strong adherence to culture. It is important. For example, on the song Bohe bedu, I will be mourning the loss of our cultural practices that used to be observed to keep people together and busy in one vision for progress and development," Phuti said.

"I call all our Kalanga chiefs by their names and this is also a message to say we want Kalanga chiefs to be reinstated because the colonial injustices took them out by way of demotion to headmanship or nothing."

Phuti described most of his songs on the album as social commentaries.

The legislator, who is a Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (Zimura) board member, said music was part of his life despite being an MP for the Bulilima West constituency.

"I love music and music is part of my DNA and releasing this album is routine as I have been doing that over the years. This is a unique album because when I assumed the office of legislator for Bulilima West, some people thought music was going to find second space in my life schedule, but then I am trying to prove everything that you have been before is among those things that built you up as long as it's something good," he said.

"So, the more a person in an occupation like mine — that is politics and legislation — understands music, loves and appreciates it better, it shapes how they then become players in society."

Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

37 mins ago | 16 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

40 mins ago | 11 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

56 mins ago | 283 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

2 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Warriors of shame!

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

NetOne probe stalls

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

3 hrs ago | 178 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Goblins on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

The method behind the protest madness

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

3 hrs ago | 2370 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days