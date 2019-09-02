Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A non-governmental organisation has warned that villagers in Matebeleland North face serious starvation due to the drought that has affected most parts of the country.

The Rural Community Empowerment Trust (Rucet) said it carried out surveys in Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Lupane districts that showed families were now surviving on one meal a day.

Vumani Ndlovu, the Rucet coordinator in the region, said many families in the districts had no access to adequate food aid.

"Although the elderly [over 65 years] have constantly been getting a 50kg bag of maize monthly from the social welfare department, this has not been enough to take care of a family with an average of 10 people," he said.

"The situation is further compounded by the fact that the Grain Marketing Board increased the price of a 50kg bag of maize from ZWL$37 to ZWL$106, an amount that is not affordable to many considering the fact that the majority are not employed and have no means of generating that amount of money."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

43 mins ago | 18 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

47 mins ago | 15 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

1 hr ago | 328 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

2 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Warriors of shame!

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

NetOne probe stalls

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Goblins on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

The method behind the protest madness

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

3 hrs ago | 2481 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days