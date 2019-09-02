Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

News / National

by Staff reporter

A non-governmental organisation has warned that villagers in Matebeleland North face serious starvation due to the drought that has affected most parts of the country.The Rural Community Empowerment Trust (Rucet) said it carried out surveys in Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Lupane districts that showed families were now surviving on one meal a day.Vumani Ndlovu, the Rucet coordinator in the region, said many families in the districts had no access to adequate food aid."Although the elderly [over 65 years] have constantly been getting a 50kg bag of maize monthly from the social welfare department, this has not been enough to take care of a family with an average of 10 people," he said."The situation is further compounded by the fact that the Grain Marketing Board increased the price of a 50kg bag of maize from ZWL$37 to ZWL$106, an amount that is not affordable to many considering the fact that the majority are not employed and have no means of generating that amount of money."