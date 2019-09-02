Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

News / National

by Staff reporter

Outspoken Gwanda traditional leader Chief Mathema has castigated the government for taking too long to come up with clear investment policies, saying it was jeopardising the future of Zimbabwe's young people.Chief Mathema told Sunday Southern Eye that the economic situation was too volatile for any meaningful investment to take place."We have played a lot in this country. We do not want pretenders. We need to tell each other facts."Those in senior positions must take the country forward," he said."We need clear investment policies. How do you invest in an economy where there is galloping inflation?"We have a situation where we don't know when we will have electricity or fuel supplies."The chief said it was illogical for government to expect youths to venture into business when they did not have access to capital or proper training."They have degrees, but no employment," Chief Mathema charged."Youths are used during election times and are promised two million jobs, which turn out to be empty promises as they are dumped soon after elections."