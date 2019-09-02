Latest News Editor's Choice


NetOne probe stalls

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has been accused of dragging its feet in investigating NetOne after a 2016 audit exposed alleged misappropriation of funds.

The forensic audit, among other things, revealed that a company known as Gemalto was paid nearly US$6 million for the supply of the One Wallet mobile money platform.

The system only generated US$51 000 for NetOne. Payments of up to US$32 million to several firms without requisite documentation were also flagged.

Parliament's portfolio committee on Information and Communication Technology chaired by Kuwadzana East MP Chalton Hwende has also been trying in vain to get evidence from the ICT ministry on the audit.

Zacc chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo yesterday said she would only be in a position to comment on the case tomorrow after cross-checking with investigators.

Zacc sources said former NetOne CEO Reward Kangai was under investigation in connection with the audit.

Kangai was found wanting on a number of issues, leading to his dismissal and subsequent arrest in 2018.

Among a plethora of allegations contained in the audit report, Kangai was allegedly using Firstel Cellular to market the parastatal's products. He was alleged to be an interested party in the Firstel transactions.

NetOne was owed $11,2 million by Firstel Cellular, a company linked to the firm's top management with its co-owners listed as former NetOne executives Lyndon Nkomo, Memory Moyo, one Matavire (now late) and Godfrey Tarupuhwa (former finance director).



Source - the standard

