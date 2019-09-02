Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five Mthwakazi activists accused of disorderly conduct during a Bulawayo High Court appearance by Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni on Friday applied for a discharge, saying the case lacked merit.Patrone Xaba (43) of Nkulumane, Akim Ndebele (32) of Cowdray Park, Ndabazelizwe Ncube (28) of Mzilikazi, Mongameli Mlotshwa (33) of Magwegwe West, and Prince Ncube (28) are accused ofsinging songs with tribal connotations.Bulawayo magistrate Adelaine Mbeure remanded them out of custody to Friday when judgement in their application for discharge will be made.Their lawyer Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi-Ncube Law Chambers argued that prosecutors had failed to prove a case against the activists.