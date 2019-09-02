Latest News Editor's Choice


Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

A 26-year-old man from Gokwe has been arraigned before the Gweru magistrates court after he allegedly raped his 14-year-old workmate.

Gweru provincial magistrate Phatekile Msipa heard that on January 7, Farai Ndlovu of Nembudziya village in Gokwe North, was at his workplace with the 14-year-old workmate.

Ndlovu told the girl that she needed spiritual cleansing because she was possessed by evil spirits.

On the same day at night, Ndlovu went to the homestead of the minor and found her sleeping alone.

He told her that he needed to be intimate with her for the herbs he was going to use for the cleansing to work. Ndlovu allegedly went on to rape the girl once and threatened to kill her if she revealed the offence.

Ndlovu pleaded not guilty and the case was deferred to tomorrow for trial.

