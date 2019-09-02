News / National
Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000
Police in Bulawayo are hunting for robbers who pounced on a city sculptor and made off with US$13 000.
According to a police internal memorandum, the victim was identified as Mavutho Phiri (38) of Gwabalanda, who operates from the City Hall.
The robbery occurred on September 3 at around 8:22pm at the intersection of Huggins and J Themba Roads in Gwabalanda where the gang that was using an unregistered Honda Fit pounced on Phiri and snatched a small bag which had money inside.
Source - the standard