Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo are hunting for robbers who pounced on a city sculptor and made off with US$13 000.

According to a police internal memorandum, the victim was identified as Mavutho Phiri (38) of Gwabalanda, who operates from the City Hall.

The robbery occurred on September 3 at around 8:22pm at the intersection of Huggins and J Themba Roads in Gwabalanda where the gang that was using an unregistered Honda Fit pounced on Phiri and snatched a small bag which had money inside.

Source - the standard

