Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) yesterday said government had increased maize and wheat prices to millers by 86% and 38% respectively .

In a statement, GMAZ said maize grain is now at ZW$1 300 per tonne from ZW$700 per tonne with wheat going up from ZW$1 600 per tonne to ZW$2 200 per tonne.

"In as much as we (millers) have no problem with these price increases, we, however, foresee maize-meal and flour-related products going up in the near future as a result of these margins," GMAZ media and public relations manager Garikai Chaunza.

Prices of basic commodities have been going up rapidly as the local currency continues to lose value.

Source - the standard

