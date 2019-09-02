Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) yesterday said government had increased maize and wheat prices to millers by 86% and 38% respectively .In a statement, GMAZ said maize grain is now at ZW$1 300 per tonne from ZW$700 per tonne with wheat going up from ZW$1 600 per tonne to ZW$2 200 per tonne."In as much as we (millers) have no problem with these price increases, we, however, foresee maize-meal and flour-related products going up in the near future as a result of these margins," GMAZ media and public relations manager Garikai Chaunza.Prices of basic commodities have been going up rapidly as the local currency continues to lose value.