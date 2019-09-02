Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Revolutionary party ZanuPF has sent its condolence message to the family of the country's late founding father and former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.Mugabe, 95, died in Singapore on Friday morning were he was receiving medical attention.The party spokesperson and secretary for Information and Publicity in the Politburo Simon Khaya Moyo, in a statement said the President Emmerson Mnangagwa was shocked with the passing away of the former leader."His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has officially announced the sad news regarding the shocking death of former President RG Mugabe in Singapore. The President's condolence message is profoundly eloquent, reflective and represents the true characteristics of a man who indeed will be remembered as a hero of heroes. The revolutionary Zanu-PF party joins His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa in expressing its shock and dismay at the demise of a true liberation icon who led the armed struggle from the front exhibiting compound courage and precision," said Khaya Moyo.Khaya Moyo said the late former President's political history constitutes a text book of Zimbabwe's nationalism and the protracted struggle for freedom."He was indeed a leader of immense wisdom, astounding eloquence, charisma, a visionary, a colossus, a beacon of development and a man of purpose. He was a towering giant and a gallant son of the soil and has only departed for higher responsibility."Throughout his leadership pre and post-independence the former President stuck to principle and was a steadfast disciple of unity, peace and development as well as justice and human dignity hence the resolution of the land question to the black majority from erstwhile colonisers," he added.Mugabe was described as a leader who excelled in all areas of human endeavor, politically and economically who had nothing in common with gossipers, rumor mongers and liars and left a legacy of selfless service to the people of Zimbabwe and to the cause of panAfricanism."Those how worked with the former President will testify that he was a strict disciplinarian, hardworking, persevering and always led by example. Besides being a man of impressive intellectual skills he was a champion of human capital and leadership development."Khaya Moyo said Zimbabwe will always be grateful to his statesmanship."May his soul, anchor and rest in eternal peace," he said.