Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Revolutionary party ZanuPF has sent its condolence message to the family of the country's late founding father and former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

Mugabe, 95, died in Singapore on Friday morning were he was receiving medical attention.

The party spokesperson and secretary for Information and Publicity in the Politburo Simon Khaya Moyo, in a statement said the President Emmerson Mnangagwa was shocked with the passing away of the former leader.

"His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has officially announced the sad news regarding the shocking death of former President RG Mugabe in Singapore. The President's condolence message is profoundly eloquent, reflective and represents the true characteristics of a man who indeed will be remembered as a hero of heroes. The revolutionary Zanu-PF party joins His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa in expressing its shock and dismay at the demise of a true liberation icon who led the armed struggle from the front exhibiting compound courage and precision," said Khaya Moyo.

Khaya Moyo said the late former President's political history constitutes a text book of Zimbabwe's nationalism and the protracted struggle for freedom.

"He was indeed a leader of immense wisdom, astounding eloquence, charisma, a visionary, a colossus, a beacon of development and a man of purpose. He was a towering giant and a gallant son of the soil and has only departed for higher responsibility.

"Throughout his leadership pre and post-independence the former President stuck to principle and was a steadfast disciple of unity, peace and development as well as justice and human dignity hence the resolution of the land question to the black majority from erstwhile colonisers," he added.

Mugabe was described as a leader who excelled in all areas of human endeavor, politically and economically who had nothing in common with gossipers, rumor mongers and liars and  left a legacy of selfless service to the people of Zimbabwe and to the cause of panAfricanism.

"Those how worked with the former President will testify that he was a strict disciplinarian, hardworking, persevering and always led by example.  Besides being a man of impressive intellectual skills he was a champion of human capital and leadership development."

Khaya Moyo said Zimbabwe will always be grateful to his statesmanship.

"May his soul, anchor and rest in eternal peace," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

1 hr ago | 110 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

3 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

3 hrs ago | 358 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Warriors of shame!

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

NetOne probe stalls

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

3 hrs ago | 311 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 207 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Goblins on the prowl

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

The method behind the protest madness

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe's richest: How they made their money

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chinese President Xi condoles Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mugabe: Our shining black Prince

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Robert Mugabe's last moments

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Chiwenga's death prophecy comes to pass?

4 hrs ago | 3073 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days