Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CIO boss confronted Robert Mugabe for voting Nelson Chamisa

by ZimLive
7 secs ago | Views
The Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) on Sunday revealed a dramatic confrontation he had with former President Robert Mugabe after the latter said he would vote for Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa in elections last year.

Isaac Moyo's admission that he confronted Mugabe, who died last Friday, over his voting choice lays bare the CIO's meddling in the country's politics to keep Zanu-PF in power.

Mugabe made the dramatic announcement on the eve of elections in July last year, although the man who seized power from him months earlier – Emmerson Mnangagwa – went on to claim a controversial narrow victory. Mnangagwa, who came to power after the military staged a coup, had coveted Mugabe's endorsement, which never came.

"The two women (Joice Mujuru and Thokozani Khupe) don't seem to offer very much. So what is there? I think it's just Chamisa," Mugabe said at a July 30 news conference held at his sprawling residence in Harare.

He added: "I must say very clearly, I cannot vote for those who have tormented me. No. I can't!"

Moyo, perhaps seeking to re-write history, claims that in the end Mugabe's widow, Grace, told him that the former president had in fact voted for Zanu-PF. Mnangagwa's intelligence chief says he "enjoyed" hearing that.

Moyo says he had been assigned by Mnangagwa to be the "link-man" between him and Mugabe.

"Of course here and there, there were also moments we had our tensions. I remember when I first went to see him after his press conference, where he announced he was going to vote for Chamisa. We really had an exchange that day, but what then emerged was that he said despite having threatened to vote for Chamisa, he actually did not vote for Chamisa," Moyo told the Sunday Mail.

"I was told how on the eve of the elections he had agonised, he could not sleep. According to the former First Lady, he had woken up around 2AM and he said he could not sleep and the idea that he would go and vote for Chamisa was rebuffed, he could not do that.

"And the former First Lady said she then encouraged him to follow his real wishes and to vote for comrades he has always been with and not to worry about the small matters between them, and so the former First Lady, with the concurrence of Cde Mugabe himself, said he had not voted for MDC, but he had voted correctly. I found that fun and I enjoyed the story."

Under section 208 of Zimbabwe constitution, members of the security services are barred from "acting in a partisan manner" or "furthering the interests of any political party or cause."

The MDC has long complained of the conflation between state and party. The professionalisation of the civil service is one of the outstanding governance reforms demanded by the party.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's legacy remains alive and it must be defeated

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabweans choose work over mourning Mugabe

15 mins ago | 9 Views

UK downplayed gukurahundi genocide to guard its interests, study claims

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Mugabe burial expected to be on Sunday at National Heroes' Acre

22 mins ago | 15 Views

Zim EFF statement on the passing of former President Robert Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 563 Views

POEM: Ruthless ruin

3 hrs ago | 390 Views

Robert Gabriel Mugabe - Academic Qualifications

3 hrs ago | 2055 Views

PHOTO: Meet the first Ndebele 'President' of Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 4282 Views

Mnangagwa divides G40

5 hrs ago | 3070 Views

Zanu-PF salutes colossus Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mugabe's 'twin' reminisces formative humble past

5 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Bata Shoe Company finds its feet

5 hrs ago | 721 Views

Zimbabwean dies in Afrofobia attacks

5 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Mugabe's family breathes fire

5 hrs ago | 1809 Views

Mthuli Ncube: Fixing Mugabe's mess

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Pokello gains 7kg

5 hrs ago | 705 Views

Don't repeat Mugabe's mistakes

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Why chiefs are breaking ranks with Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Lecturers demand $37,000 a month

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mealie-meal, flour prices to go up

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Mushrooming brothels cause headaches

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

'Bob owes us an apology'

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Firms fork out US$15m for power imports

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Warriors of shame!

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Flower hopeful for Zimbabwe's future after Mugabe's death

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Sculpture dealer robbed US$13,000

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Man rapes 14-year- old workmate

5 hrs ago | 336 Views

Plumtree goes for a month without electricity

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mthwakazi activists want case dismissed

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mupfumira fights 'illegal arrest'

5 hrs ago | 420 Views

NetOne probe stalls

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chief Mathema raps Mnangagwa's government

5 hrs ago | 371 Views

Hunger stalks Matebeleland North

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF MP releases album

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabweans escape from SA jail

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Robert Mugabe: The greatest trick the devil ever played

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Names and naming: More about the defensive barrier surrounding Inyathi (Emhlangeni)

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mugabe's body expected Wednesday

5 hrs ago | 442 Views

What the heck is happening at Highlanders?

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Exiled G40 members turn to social media to mourn Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

National hero status for Major General Mugoba

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe says goodbye to last of formidable Mugabe, Muzenda, Nkomo combination

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Schools to open as scheduled on 10 September

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Chiwenga mourns Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zvimba villagers mourn their late son Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 122 Views

Goblins on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

The method behind the protest madness

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Patience is bitter, but its fruits are sweet

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Robert and Grace Mugabe's US$1 billion fortune

5 hrs ago | 599 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days