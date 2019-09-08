Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Madinda in ICU

by Staff reporter
08 Sep 2019 at 13:44hrs | Views
Former Highlanders and Warriors tearaway winger, Madinda Ndlovu is reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit at the GPH hospital in Botswana after collapsing during training.

Khathazile, as he is affectionately known, is currently Head Coach of Gaborone United after parting ways with his boyhood side Highlanders weeks back.
 
A family source confirmed the development but indicated that information was still sketchy as they were on their way there.

Ndlovu has three successive championships to his belt in Botswana where he is a revered coach.


This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.



Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe Fashion Showcase to sponsor reigning Miss World Zimbabwe UK's trip to Jamaica

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

UZ blasted over command mourning

2 hrs ago | 670 Views

Robert Mugabe's burial cancelled?

2 hrs ago | 3435 Views

Mnangagwa summons Grace Mugabe to State House

2 hrs ago | 4349 Views

Mugabes urged to make peace with ZANU PF

3 hrs ago | 1805 Views

ZANU PF headquarters built using civil servants money?

4 hrs ago | 1671 Views

University of Zimbabwe shutdown to mourn Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mupfumira bail ruling Today

5 hrs ago | 618 Views

ZCTU President warns South Africa over Malema

5 hrs ago | 4546 Views

An insight into the rule and life of former president of Zimbabwe Cde Robert Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

PHOTO: New parliament building near completion

6 hrs ago | 3336 Views

Grace Mugabe told to apologise to Zimbabweans

6 hrs ago | 6654 Views

12 dead in xenophobic attacks

7 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'Russians sincerely grieved over dictator Stalin' they didn't know better, Zimbabweans have no such excuse

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Zim Dollar rates tumbles ahead of monitory policy

7 hrs ago | 3853 Views

'Mugabe was a chief and will be buried according to tradition,' says nephew

7 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Mupfumira files fresh bail application

7 hrs ago | 482 Views

Fresh twist to Mugabe burial

7 hrs ago | 7933 Views

Mugabe divides Chamisa's MDC

7 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Mohadi maintenance row

7 hrs ago | 960 Views

SA xenophobia targets Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mealie-meal shortage hits Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 439 Views

'Govt rhetoric worsening Zimbabwe economic situation'

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Demo planned at Mugabe funeral

7 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Shoplifter spared 3 months jail time

7 hrs ago | 247 Views

Zimra fraud millionaire to lose mansions & car

7 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Nust receives $900,000 for DNA lab

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

Chiyangwa challenges AFM leadership defeat

7 hrs ago | 677 Views

Mugabe died a 'very bitter' man, nephew says

7 hrs ago | 1123 Views

JR Goddard 'forced' to withdraw charges against Mliswa

7 hrs ago | 592 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law want to interfere in Zifa via police after Fifa defeat

7 hrs ago | 571 Views

Sikhonjwa returns to Skyz Metro

7 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mthwakazi wants Mugabe's soul to forever burn in Hell

7 hrs ago | 438 Views

Bright Matonga set free

7 hrs ago | 1046 Views

High prices dampen back-to-school preps

7 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zimbabwe nurses use cellphone torches during delivery

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe to acquire radar to track cyclones

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Govt secures number plates

8 hrs ago | 633 Views

NRZ deal back on track

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Did Mnangagwa really not know that Zhuwao was in ‘exile’?

9 hrs ago | 3608 Views

How to Chill-Out Online

13 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mutodi says Zimbabweans don't understand social media

14 hrs ago | 2968 Views

Mliswa appeals to Mnangagwa over Rugare Gumbo and Mutasa

15 hrs ago | 7117 Views

European Union Ambassador warned

18 hrs ago | 4549 Views

SADC declares 25 October as special day for Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 3805 Views

ZANU PF attacks Energy Mutodi

20 hrs ago | 10185 Views

Julius Malema to address Mugabe memorial service

21 hrs ago | 8075 Views

Afrophobia and the Zimbophobes among us

24 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Old Mutual blocks CEO Moyo from returning to work again

24 hrs ago | 1886 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days