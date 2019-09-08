BREAKING: Madinda in ICU

News / National

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

Former Highlanders and Warriors tearaway winger, Madinda Ndlovu is reported to be in the Intensive Care Unit at the GPH hospital in Botswana after collapsing during training.Khathazile, as he is affectionately known, is currently Head Coach of Gaborone United after parting ways with his boyhood side Highlanders weeks back.A family source confirmed the development but indicated that information was still sketchy as they were on their way there.Ndlovu has three successive championships to his belt in Botswana where he is a revered coach.