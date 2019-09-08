Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF wins Mangwe, lose Glenview South by-election

by Staff reporter
08 Sep 2019 at 20:42hrs | Views
Zanu PF has retained the Mangwe National Assembly and Masvingo North Ward 1 council seats but lost Harare's Glenview South National Assembly seat to the opposition MDC.

In Mangwe, the ruling party's candidate Hlalani Mguni polled 4,553 votes while Vincent Sihlabo of MDC Alliance got 2,210 votes in Saturday's by-election.

According to the ZEC, voter turnout was 39,9 percent of the registered voters in the constituency.

In Glenview South, MDC's Vincent Tsvangirayi polled 3,474 votes, while Zanu-PF's Offard Muchuwe received 1,534 votes.

A total of 5 250 votes were cast as compared to 17 446 in the 2018 election.

The Mangwe and Glen View South National Assembly seats fell vacant following the death of Obedingwa Mguni and Vimbayi Tsvangirai Java respectively.

In Masvingo North's ward 1 council by-election also held on Saturday, Zanu-PF candidate, Kudakwashe Murambiwa beat MDC's Escort Chawatama.

Murambiwa received 1166 as compared to his rival's 334. The seat fell vacant after the death of Councillor Ephraim Chinamasa in July.


Source - zbc

