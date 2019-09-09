Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mugabe: Mnangagwa sends team to Singapore

by Staff reprter
09 Sep 2019 at 07:18hrs | Views
President Mnangagwa has assembled a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, comprising former President Robert Mugabe's family, the family of the former First Lady - the Marufus - and Zanu-PF officials to facilitate the repatriation of the national hero's body from Singapore where he died last Friday.

The President also wrote letters to the former statesman's confidants,  former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda and Chinese President Xi Jingpin, officially notifying them of Mugabe's demise.    

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, said on Friday morning President Mnangagwa and his Government assigned Vice President Mohadi to lead a delegation to Singapore to bring home the remains of the nation's founding father.

"The President gave instructions to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, to ensure that the delegation comprising both the Mugabe and Marufu families; party officials and Government representatives departs for Singapore today to support the former First Lady and that a chartered plane be secured to take them to and from Singapore.

"The delegation comprises of the Mugabe and Marufu family, from the party there is Zanu-PF Secretary for the Women's League, Mabel Chinomona; and Politburo members Edna Madzongwe, Sydney Sekeramayi and also a representative from the Youth League and the whole delegation is led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi."

The delegation leaves today. Mr Charamba revealed that President Mnangagwa wrote letters to Mugabe's pals.

"President Mnangagwa wrote to President of the Republic Singapore Her Excellency Halimah Yacob  expressing his gratitude on the role they played in according the former President health care facilities during his time of illness.

"Secondly, (he wrote) to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. Mugabe and Xi had been all weather friends with China siding with us against the West who imposed sanctions on us," said Mr Charamba.

"President wrote to the founding president of the Republic of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda informing him of the demise of Mugabe, as you are aware Kaunda was President Mugabe's best friend. Kenneth Kaunda also worked with Mugabe in the Frontline States," said Mr Charamba.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

32 mins ago | 41 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

1 hr ago | 375 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 1011 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2237 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 708 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

6 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

6 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

7 hrs ago | 644 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10467 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 8090 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3709 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

9 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3806 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 979 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 7106 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

11 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

11 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

11 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

11 hrs ago | 542 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

11 hrs ago | 696 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

11 hrs ago | 730 Views

Man found dead in car

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

11 hrs ago | 815 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

11 hrs ago | 368 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

11 hrs ago | 1002 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

11 hrs ago | 673 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

11 hrs ago | 186 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days