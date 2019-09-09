Foreign Presidents banned from attending Mugabe's burial

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has banned foreign Heads of States and governments from attending the burial of late Zimbabwe's strongman Robert Mugabe which will be held of Sunday.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement saying Heads of States wishing to attend the funeral service which will be held on Saturday at the National Sports Centre are expected to arrive of Friday 13 of September. Only a delegation of three people has been allowed from each country.The Presidents are expected to immediately depart after the end of the service because the government will be busy preparing for the burial ceremony.Read the full letter below: