Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa surprised that Mugabe's nephew Zhuwao is in exile

by Staff reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 07:24hrs | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed surprise that some members of former President Robert Mugabe's family are not in the country allegedly fearing persecution and were worried about being barred from attending the funeral of the veteran nationalist who passed away on Friday.

Mr Patrick Zhuwao, Mugabe's nephew, is reported to be in "exile" fearing for his life. This emerged at the weekend as the Mugabe family engaged President Mnagangwa on logistics to give the former President a fitting send off.

The family appointed Mr Leo Mugabe as its sole spokesperson.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, who is also the presidential spokesperson,  revealed that on Friday, the Mugabe family and Zvimba chieftainship connected with the President through the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi and Philip Chiyangwa at State House during which meeting  they expressed gratitude for the support which the President, in his personal capacity as well as Government, extended to the former President and his family. The former Head of State, who died at the age of 95 at a Singaporean hospital, had been unwell for a long time.

The Mugabe emissaries requested that the President extends the same assistance to the family to get more members of both Mugabe and Marufu family to travel to Singapore to share in the grief with the former First Lady, Grace and assist with the overall arrangement of the repatriation of the body of the late Mugabe.

Mr Charamba said the family wanted assurance from the President that family members who had either left the country on their own or had gone into self-exile could attend the funeral without fearing arrest.  

In response, President Mnangagwa acceded to all the requests by the family. Said Mr Charamba: "The President immediately gave instructions to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr Misheck Sibanda, to ensure that the delegation comprising both the Mugabe and Marufu families and party officials and Government representatives depart for Singapore today to support the former First Lady and that a chartered plane must be secured to take them to and from Singapore.

"Secondly, President Mnangangwa expressed surprise that there were some members of the Mugabe family who had left the country without any indication that they were facing any charges. In any event, if this had been made clear to the President, the Mugabe family would be protected against undue victimisation.  

"In particular the President could not understand why Patrick Zhuwao had left the country except, possibly, in solidarity with his colleagues, one of whom had in fact been in and out of the country," he said, in apparent reference to another "G40" kingpin, Saviour Kasukuwere.

Mr Charamba explained that in respect to travel documents of Mugabe family members who are currently undergoing trial in the courts, the President instructed the Minister of Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi together with the courts to look into the matter, stressing that travel documents were not held by the Government but by the courts.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's funeral motorcade

29 mins ago | 34 Views

Kasukuwere blames Mnangagwa for Mugabe's death

1 hr ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor gets top RBZ post

1 hr ago | 346 Views

WATCH: Robert Mugabe's body arrives in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 982 Views

AUDIO: Energy Mutodi unearthes plot to oust Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Jacob Mudenda set to challenge Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Foreign students to stay in UK for 2 years after finishing studies

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

What follows the flight of Foreigners is the flight of money

6 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Notorious House maid jailed

6 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Kwekwe man killed over gambling

6 hrs ago | 482 Views

Paul Siwela resurfaces on TV - calls for Matabeleland breakaway

6 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Giving Mugabe a hero's send-off proves we love our dictators and don't want change - not yet

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

MDC turns 20 today

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Uncle Sam sides with the masses, whilst ZANU PF focusses on its self

7 hrs ago | 643 Views

PHOTOS: Nigerians finally leave South Africa

7 hrs ago | 10433 Views

PHOTO: Mysterious fire appears at National heroes acre

8 hrs ago | 8081 Views

Zhuwao assigns Bustop TV to cover Mugabe funeral

8 hrs ago | 3708 Views

'Bread to cost $30 in December'

9 hrs ago | 1100 Views

Drama as ivory poachers are arrested in Harare

9 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zanu PF hypocrites left in the bare as ED negotiates heroes acre for Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 3795 Views

'Tsvangirai postponed MDC launch because of Joshua Nkomo's death'

9 hrs ago | 978 Views

Mugabe burial mystery deepens

10 hrs ago | 7096 Views

Ministers to be charged for Parly truancy: Mudenda

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mohadi ordered to appear in court in person

10 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mnangagwa has impoverished us: Green Bombers

10 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Model sues minister, ZRP boss, PG Newsday

10 hrs ago | 541 Views

Police bust robbery syndicate

11 hrs ago | 694 Views

Man axes wife, 2 children

11 hrs ago | 729 Views

Man found dead in car

11 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Potraz seeks to protect public from radiation effects

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Soldier beats up, kidnaps 2 cops

11 hrs ago | 813 Views

'Zacc not fully independent'

11 hrs ago | 367 Views

Parliament condemns inhumane police cells

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Lack of IDs a human right violation'

11 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZCTU members trial in false start

11 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF opens fire on Mutodi

11 hrs ago | 1001 Views

MDC cancels celebrations to honour Mugabe

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Bread, maize-meal shortages hit Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 381 Views

'G40 using Mugabe burial as bargaining weapon to get amnesty from Mnangagwa'

11 hrs ago | 673 Views

No funds yet for Harare-Beitbridge Road dualisation

11 hrs ago | 185 Views

Chamisa's supporters demand military training, guns

11 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Police hunt public violence suspect

11 hrs ago | 598 Views

Bulawayo 'killer' vendor escapes jail

11 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mugoba a distinguished fighter, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mugabe body arrives today

11 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Ex-liberation movements agree to stage anti-sanctions demos

11 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man kidnaps cops

11 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zera re-opens search for CEO

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Airports told to revamp emergency services

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Top referees fail fitness test

11 hrs ago | 264 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days