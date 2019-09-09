Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mohadi leads delegation to Singapore

by Staff reporter
09 Sep 2019
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assigned a delegation led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and comprising former President Robert Mugabe's family, the family of the former First lady - the Marufus - and ruling Zanu-PF party officials to facilitate the repatriation of the late national hero's body from Singapore where he died last Friday.

The President has also written letters to the former statesman's confidants - former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda and Chinese President Xi Jingpin officially notifying them of Mugabe's death.    

Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, who is also the Presidential spokesperson, Mr George Charamba, said on Friday morning President Mnangagwa and his Government assigned Vice President Mohadi to lead a delegation to Singapore to bring home the remains of the late founding father of the nation.

"The President gave instructions to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Cabinet, Mr Misheck Sibanda, to ensure that the delegation comprising both the Mugabe and Marufu families, party officials and Government representatives departs for Singapore tomorrow to support the former First Lady and that a chartered plane be secured to take them to and from Singapore.

"The delegation comprises the Mugabe and Marufu family members. From the party there is Zanu-PF secretary for women's league Mable Chinomona and Politburo members Edna Madzongwe, Sydney Sekeramayi and a representative from the Youth League. The  delegation is led by Vice President Kembo Mohadi."

The delegation leaves today. Mr Charamba said President Mnangagwa also wrote letters to Mugabe's friends notifying them of his death.

"President Mnangagwa wrote to President of the Republic Singapore Her Execellency Halimah Yacob expressing his gratitude on the role they played in according the former President health care facilities during his time of illness.

"Secondly, (he wrote) to the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. Mugabe and Xi had been all weather friends with China siding with us against the West which imposed sanctions on us," said Mr Charamba.

"The President wrote to the founding President of the Republic of Zambia Kenneth Kaunda informing him of the demise of Mugabe. As you are aware Kaunda was President Mugabe's best friend. Kenneth Kaunda also worked with Mugabe in the Frontline States."

Source - chronicle

