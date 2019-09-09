Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF romps to victory in Mangwe by-election

by Staff reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 07:31hrs | Views
ZANU-PF cantered to victory in the Mangwe Constituency by-election held on Saturday, solidifying its stronghold position in Matabeleland South province.

The by-election triumph comes as the ruling party is mourning the death of former Zanu-PF leader and President, Robert Mugabe who died on Friday. Mugabe has been declared a national hero and will be buried at the National Heroes' Acre on Sunday.

President Mnangagwa has declared days of national mourning until his burial.  

The Mangwe Constituency seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu-PF deputy chief whip Obedingwa Mguni in June. His widow, represented the ruling party and garnered 4 553 votes while her closest contender Mr Vincent Sihlabo of MDC Alliance got 2 210 votes.

Matabeleland South provincial elections officer Mr Rabson Nyoni confirmed Mguni's victory.

"The Zanu-PF candidate won the by-election meaning she has been duly elected Mangwe constituency National Assembly member," said Mr Nyoni.

Zanu-PF national spokesperson, Simon Khaya-Moyo, who is also Bulilima-Mangwe Senator said he was elated that the ruling party retained its seat.

"As a Politburo member and Senator for the area, I hasten to congratulate the revolutionary Zanu-PF party and its candidate Hlalani Mguni for resoundingly winning the Mangwe constituency by-election in Matabeleland South province, held on Saturday September 7, 2019.  

"The results demonstrate unity of purpose in the constituency and that the people's party is a fairly oiled machine. There is, of course, no room to sit on our laurels as the 2023 harmonised elections are not far away. This is indeed a sweet victory as we continue to implement our 2018 election manifesto and let people continue to thrive in unity, peace and development," he said.

Khaya-Moyo said the victory was bittersweet for the party following developments in the broader national politics.

"We are all mourning but, of course, also celebrating the history of the former President, the political history and achievements he made. While we mourn, as this might seem to be in contrast, we celebrate the election victory as we forge ahead in unity, peace and development," he said.

"We won, we always win. We are very happy indeed, we were expecting it anyhow and want to congratulate voters in Mangwe for showing unity of purpose. They showed commitment and loyalty to the ruling party. We shall not falter in our promises as enunciated in our manifesto".

Zanu-PF Matabeleland South provincial chairman, Rabaleni Choeni, said the election victory confirms that Zanu-PF is people oriented.  

"This shows that Matabeleland South reaffirms its support for Zanu-PF as the party which understands their issues. It's not surprising that we cruised to victory; we would have been shocked if we got any other result," said Choeni.

He expressed gratitude to the party's leadership for availing resources for an effective campaign.  Choeni said while the party celebrated its victory in the weekend by-election, it was saddened by the death of former President Mugabe, who loved to see the party winning during the time he led it.

Source - chronicle

