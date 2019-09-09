Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tsvangirai's son wins Glen View South by election

by newzimbabwe
09 Sep 2019
FORMER Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai's son Vincent won the right to represent Glen View South in the National Assembly after beating Zanu-PF candidate Offard Muchuwe by close to 2000 votes in Saturday's by-election

Vincent won with 3474 beating Zanu-PF's Muchuwe who garnered 1534 votes. He takes over from his late sister Vimba Tsvangirai-Java who died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident ahead of the opposition party's congress in May this year.

The other parties were swept by the wayside failing to top 200 votes in total between them.

In Matabeleland South Zanu-PF  maintained its rural stranglehold after winning the Mangwe Constituency in which its candidate Hlalani Mguni polled 4 553 votes beating MDC's Vincent Sihlabo who received 3115 votes.

Again the other fringe parties fared poorly in the snap poll. Zanu-PF also retained a seat in Masvingo North after winning a ward by-election with its candidate polling 1166 votes against the MDC's 334 votes.

The MDC's secretary for elections Jacob Mafume accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of failing to reign in Zanu-PF accusing the ruling party of manipulating the poll with the electoral management body's blessings.

"The MDC congratulates the people of Glen View South for defending our zone of democratic autonomy.

"We also congratulate all those in Mangwe and Masvingo North who voted for us putting up a brave fight under difficult conditions," said Mafume.

Zanu-PF went all out for Glen View South pulling the stops and drilling 10 boreholes in the poor neighbourhood that has a history of water borne diseases outbreaks using State funds.

Source - newzimbabwe

