Bulawayo Bomber denied visa

by Staff reporter
09 Sep 2019 at 07:34hrs | Views
WORLD Boxing Federation (WBF) Africa heavyweight champion Elvis Moyo has been denied a visa to fight Germany's Hussein Muhammed at Berlin's Verti Music Hall.

The bill between Moyo and Muhammed, who is in undefeated in 12 matches, had been advertised on boxrec.com, an online ranking site for international boxers. It was scheduled for September 14.

Moyo has nine wins, five losses and two draws. The South Africa-based Zimbabwean heavyweight boxer was set to travel to Europe for a second time, having controversially lost to Arnold Gjergjaj in Sporthalle, Switzerland, in May.

That defeat brought Moyo's six-bout winning streak to a halt and the Bulawayo Bomber, as Moyo is affectionately known, has been doing intensive training for the last two months.

"I'm devastated my guy because I've put in lots of time in the gym, signed contracts and turned away some Russian fights because of the German bill only to be denied a visa. Right now I'm trying to re-establish contacts with the Russians to find out if they still need me for a title fight which is supposed to be on September 19. I'm just keeping my fingers crossed because I don't want to put the amount of training I did to waste and I remain hopeful of getting a fight," said Moyo.

The Zimbabwean boxer last month cancelled a fight against Evgeny Romanov in Russia.

chronicle

